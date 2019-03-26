Hudson River School You might assume, Savig continued, that Flavin’s handwriting “would also be very minimal and pared-down. But it’s totally the opposite.” Flavin was aenthusiast who studied 19th-century handwriting so he could emulate its flamboyant curves and flourishes in his own correspondence.

Maxfield Parrish Thomas Eakins John Singer Sargent I asked Savig about more sweeping trends: Do artists, who often draw and paint with a steady hand, tend to have better handwriting than most? Some do boast beautiful penmanship, she replied., for instance, has “really neat, stylized, crisp handwriting,” Savig said., whose father was a professional handwriting instructor, was practically born into beautiful penmanship. But for every Aikens or Parrish, Savig continued, there’s a Pollock—or a, whose handwriting has been notoriously difficult for scholars to decipher over the centuries.

When working on Pen to Paper, Savig said, she considered ordering the letters chronologically. “But it doesn’t look like there’s any sort of progression or regression,” she said. “It just looks like a million different kinds of handwriting.” (There was one exception to Savig’s rule: architects. Since they were all trained in architectural lettering for use on blueprints, architects’ mature correspondence tends to have “a lot of consistency,” she noted.)