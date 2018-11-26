“Instagram is hard work,” she explains. “Doing my art is hard work. It’s not [as if] the talent magically arrived and I had 10,000 followers. Every single day, I was working on it.”

Powell sells her work for figures between $500 and $11,000, and receives about two sales inquiries per day. Around 90% of her inquiries come through DMs, while the rest come through three galleries with whom she maintains working relationships, but who do not formally represent her. At this pace, she typically sells one original painting per week. She works between five and nine hours per day on her art, producing four watercolors and one to two oil paintings each week.

Ashley Longshore @ashleylongshoreart ), a New Orleans–based artist with 148,000 followers, encourages artists to diversify their social media use to leverage other platforms, along with Instagram, to maintain their businesses.

“I’m not an ‘Instagram Artist,’” she says. “I’m an artist [who] uses all the resources I can to get my name out there.”

Longshore uses multiple platforms and activities—such as Facebook, pop-up exhibitions, a Bergdorf Goodman artist residency, and media publicity—to promote her artwork. She also maintains a physical gallery space, Ashley Longshore Studio Gallery, located in the uptown district of New Orleans, which is dedicated exclusively to her artwork. Longshore sells her work for figures between $6,000 and $40,000, and receives sales requests through DMs and her website, the latter channel usually proving more fruitful. She notes that her prices can also adjust to supply and demand patterns.