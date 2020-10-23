Morel Doucet utilizes ceramics, drawings, and prints to address a cadre of issues including climate change, climate gentrification, migration, and displacement within Black diasporic communities. Doucet, who is originally from Haiti and now based in Miami, is witness to such issues as they impact communities near and dear to him.

“I consider many of my pieces to be double-edged swords,” Doucet has said , “enticing, and luring the viewer with beauty on one end while reminding them of their complicity in the destruction of our shared environment on the other.”

His first major solo show was presented at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center in Liberty City, Miami, a community currently experiencing the impacts of climate gentrification. Doucet addressed these issues through allegory, illustrating the very clear and present realities of our climate crisis, including the decline and demise of our coral reefs and marine biodiversity. Humanity’s decline was not exempt.