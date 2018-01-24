This Artist’s Mission Is to Uncover the Art World’s Forgotten Women

In 2012, artist Andrea Geyer set out to research the life and work of Lillie P. Bliss, one of three women who founded the Museum of Modern Art. But she quickly ran into a sizable hurdle. “There was almost no information on this very important figure,” Geyer tells me over the phone on a recent afternoon, as she’s putting the finishing touches on “If I Told Her,” her latest solo exhibition, at London’s Hales Gallery.

This dearth of information came as a surprise to the artist. How was it possible that such scant record existed for a person who established one of the globe’s most important art institutions? So Geyer set about researching Bliss’s circle in order to tease out her story. And in turn, her inquiries led her to a whole history of forgotten, underrecognized women.

“It felt like taking a lid off of a blender. An archive exploded into my face,” she recalls. “There were all of these incredible women that I, as a feminist artist and person living in New York, was not aware of—and I wanted to figure out why.”

At the time, Geyer was in the midst of an artist research residency at MoMA; these overlooked women quickly became the subject of her study. Her resulting project, Revolt, They Said (2012–ongoing), represents the accomplishments of over 850 women, each of whom indelibly influenced the American cultural landscape in the early and mid-1900s. It materialized as a sprawling web of women’s names across one wall of the MoMA, and an online database of their biographies—many of which had been omitted from history books.