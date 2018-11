Artists Are Painting Trompe L’Oeil Murals to Soothe People with Dementia

On the whole, people with dementia vary widely, Fabricius stressed. Some might be dealing with Alzheimer’s and memory loss; some express themselves in aggressive ways; some spend their days walking laps around the unit or collecting items from various rooms. As such, residents have reacted differently to the diversion murals, though generally, they’ve served as a welcome distraction, she added.

At the care center where Fabricius currently teaches specialized classes in everything from woodworking to mosaics, she’s completed seven diversion murals, and will soon begin an eighth. Each mural begins by measuring the door area and planning out the composition (“It’s a lot of math,” she noted), then sanding and priming the surface area. The murals depict domestic interiors in order to provide the residents with imagery that feels familiar and not too jarring from the setting; murals of natural outdoor scenes, Fabricius has learned, have proven to cause confusion.

Fabricius designs her murals based on the placement of the various elements that need to be disguised—door handles, window panes, security keypads—and often includes nearby fire alarms, as well, as some residents learn that pulling the alarm causes the doors to open. Once the painting is finished, the final step is to apply five or six coats of varnish to seal the paint so that the walls can be disinfected.