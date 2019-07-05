Chen Zhou’s films are awash in color and strangeness. I’m not not not Chen Zhou (2013), for example, features a scene in which two men in yellow suits sit against a yellow wall, listening to headphones. Music plays, ostensibly featuring the beats the characters are listening to—religious singing, interspersed with the line, “Jesus was a b-boy.”

Chen alternately opts for a blue palette in her 2018 film, Blue Hole (2018). The narrative features a woman in a blue cave, communicating on her phone. Meanwhile, two girls wander around the grassy expanse outside. They discuss childhood memories, giving the viewer insight into their psyches.



