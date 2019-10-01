How Artists Reclaimed Pantyhose to Make Provocative Sculptures

Bedeaux related the works to a recent shift in public discourse. For example, last year, the American ballet dancer Precious Adams announced that she would no longer wear the traditional pink nude tights to perform. “What is nude for one is not nude for another—and that is finally being addressed,” Bedeaux said.
There are, it seems, endless creative possibilities present in pantyhose. “What appears to be folly on the surface is extremely complex and deep,” Bedeaux noted in the “Gossamer” press release. “Tights represent the skin we are in and opens up a myriad of worlds and underlying socio-political subtexts.”