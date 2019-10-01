How Artists Reclaimed Pantyhose to Make Provocative Sculptures

Pierre Molinier Polly Penrose As colder weather approaches, many will be pulling out the pantyhose. But few have likely considered the significant role the undergarments have played in contemporary art. A new exhibition opening at Carl Freedman Gallery, U.K., titled “Gossamer,” explores the explosive history of hosiery from the 1950s to today. The show’s 22 artists employ pantyhose (or stockings or tights) in innovative ways, from the subversive erotic photographs ofto the exuberant self-portraits of

Pantyhose have been extremely controversial since their invention 60 years ago, noted the show’s curator, Zoe Bedeaux. While stockings existed for centuries, originally worn by men for riding horseback, it was only in 1959 that pantyhose were first commercially manufactured and marketed to women and girls. They “revolutionized the female form,” Bedeaux said, pointing to the role pantyhose have played in the way we view women’s bodies. When they hit shelves in 1959, fashion was intertwined with more liberal sexual attitudes. Yet pantyhose were also designed to conceal and cosmeticize women’s legs—binding, sculpting, and shaping them into homogenous color and form. Bedeaux called them “cosmetic surgery in a packet.”