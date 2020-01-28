Artists Reflect on Mary Boone’s Legacy a Year after Her Prison Sentencing

“Mary’s first and foremost passion is art,” Simmons said. “She has a truly great eye. She’d rather talk about art and artists than anything else. She has a photographic memory for artworks and also an artist’s resume—like which pieces were in what shows at which institutions.” And whether or not Boone’s programming always reflected feminist principles, it’s impossible to ignore the fact that she was a savvy woman playing what often seems like a man’s game.

“I see Mary as part of a powerhouse group of women dealers including Barbara Gladstone, Marian Goodman, Paula Cooper, and of course Helene [Winer] and Janelle [Reiring] at Metro Pictures,” Simmons added. “All of these women changed the face of the art world, and I’m sure Ileana Sonnebend influenced all of them.”

Pictures Generation artist Beckman, known for elaborate, large-scale video installations, had two well-received solo shows with Boone, in 2015 and 2016. They had first crossed paths decades earlier.

“What I liked about Mary was that she was the only dealer in the 1980s who came to see my work more than once,” Beckman said. “I respected her for taking the time to really look at the work, consider it, and remember that she did so many years later.” That didn’t necessarily translate into financial success. “I had everyone come to my loft [in the 1980s] since I was recommended by all the now famous artists of my generation,” Beckman added. “[Boone] sadly, as others at that time, could not figure out how to sell my work.”