Erin O’Keefe Back on the beach, UNTITLED featured a relatively breezy scene. Denny Dimin Gallery , however, was blissfully busy. The gallery reported selling around 30 works by artistby Friday morning—all close-up photographs of brightly painted objects that resemble paintings at first glance. At the booth, Elizabeth Denny and Robert Dimin attempted to count exactly how many pieces they’d sold: one to the Mead Art Museum at Amherst College, one to the Cleveland Clinic, and two to trustees at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden and the Wadsworth Atheneum. The pair flipped through the sales book, counting and recounting red stickered dots. “When we tell people they’re looking at abstract photography and not painting, they have this kind of aha moment,” Dimin said—the optical trick can seal the deal.

Devan Shimoyama Pop For his part, gallerist David DeBuck sold over eight glittering artworks bywithin UNTITLED’s first hour, from around $20,000 to $50,000. Shimoyama currently has an exhibition up at the Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh—bright and graphic, his eye-catching canvases harken back to the prints of themaestro himself.