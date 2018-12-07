Salon 94 also exhibited work by self-taught artist, who began painting in the 1970s (he passed away in 2010). His brushy canvases feature squiggly brushstrokes and African-American figures in cityscapes or against ambiguous landscapes. Friedman told me that by Friday morning, the gallery had sold about eight pieces by Young. “I think that there’s a general thirst for authenticity,” she explained. “People are much less doctrinaire about what they consider high art. I see these as genuinely beautiful, expressive strong works.”