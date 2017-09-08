What Artists Can Teach Us about Parenting

Parenting is never easy. There are days where you feel like you’ve figured it out, only to realize you don’t have a clue. And there are a million methods, approaches, tips; every friend, family member, and psychologist has his or her theory, every culture has its own approach—the French way, the Danish way, the Eskimoan way, the borderless way.

But what can we learn from artists about parenting? I’ve been surrounded by the offspring of creative people all of my life and, in my line of work, by fine artists and their children. What I’ve found is that there’s often an underlying commonality in the way artists parent. Obviously, not every child is the same, not every parent is the same, and there is no one right way to raise a family. Parenting, like making art, is a process.

Through my conversations with artists and their children, a few consistent themes and behaviors arose that seemed to align closely with Resources for Infant Educarers (RIE), a specific parenting philosophy developed in 1978 by infant specialist and educator Magda Gerber and pediatric neurologist Tom Forrest.