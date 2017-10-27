When Artists Turn to Craigslist, the Results Are Intimate, Disquieting, and Surprisingly Profound

It’s 2011 and Kenneth Tam is standing in a dingy Los Angeles apartment having a conversation with a man in a cardboard box. “Your body is not bad,” says the box-man, an aspiring photographer the artist had met via the “Casual Encounters” section of Craigslist. “And yet you’re a little guarded. I still want you to be able to get into a situation where you’re in a room with another naked man, and see how comfortable you would be allowing them to touch you.” Things don’t go exactly that far, but in the end, Tam has acquiesced to stripping out of his jeans and underwear and allowing this stranger to slowly, almost tenderly peruse his rear.

It wasn’t the first time Tam, the artist, had found himself in a strange place—emotionally and otherwise—thanks to Craigslist, the no-frills website launched in 1995 and used since then to find everything from used couches to new lovers. After idly experimenting with the site’s artistic potentials while in New York, Tam became more invested in it as a graduate student at the University of Southern California. In Los Angeles, he found an oddly willing audience for his offbeat requests: to have someone shave him on camera, for instance, or to allow him to film a couple’s casual dinner at home while he sat, silent, in the background.