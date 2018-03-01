The Artists Turning Cakes into Dazzling, Decadent Sculptures

The Sideserfs’s hyperrealistic style is only one of a seemingly limitless range of creative approaches to contemporary cakemaking. Take, for example, the elegant wedding cakes that resemble birch trees or watercolor paintings by New York-based Madison Lee; the whimsical, ceramic-like figurative cakes of Atlanta cake artist Karen Portaleo; or the minimalist, geometric mousse offerings of Ukrainian architect-turned-cake designer Dinara Kasko.

The success of these individuals speaks to a widespread appetite for sculptural and novelty cakes for occasions like weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, or corporate events. This hunger has been building over the past decade, thanks in large part to television, social media, and an influx of practitioners from art, design, and other creative industries. It’s come to a point where cakes that resemble sculpture are commonplace—with many requiring comparable skill and technique to accomplish as a work of art. (The distinction between cakes and art is tenuous, and has its own implications for the law; whether or not cake is legally considered a work of art is being debated in a Supreme Court case. The lawsuit was brought against a baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, and then claimed it was his right as an artist to do so.)

Coming into baking with a BFA in art (she focused on painting), Sideserf was able to start ambitiously—attempting a cake in the shape of a cow skull, for instance. “I had no idea what I was doing with cake, but just like in college, I was experimenting with different materials and seeing what I could do,” she said.