The Artists Turning Famous Photographs into Elaborate Dioramas

Cortis and Sonderegger first met in art school in the early 2000s, and they’ve been working together ever since. When asked which of the two took a particular photograph, they reply that it’s not important who fired the shutter; the art is in the collaborative process.

Of course, the two can’t be of a single mind all the time. They do, at times, disagree on what an “iconic” photograph looks like. Sonderegger says it’s impossible to define what “iconic” means to them, though there are pivotal moments. “Every country, generation, and culture has its own iconic images. We know where we were when we heard about 9/11, and my parents remember watching the moon landing on TV,” he says.