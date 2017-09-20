Artists Are Turning Neglected Basketball Courts into Giant Works of Art

Painter William LaChance had worked on a large scale before. But when he saw an image of his next canvas, via Google Earth, he wondered if he’d bitten off more than he could chew.

The surface stretched across 175 feet of concrete in the Kinloch neighborhood of St. Louis. (For context, that’s longer than Michelangelo’s 133-foot-long Sistine Chapel ceiling.) There, LaChance would make his largest work to date: an outdoor painting covering three contiguous basketball courts.

“It was daunting at first, given the scale and the condition of the courts,” LaChance tells me, from his studio in St. Louis. He describes a surface perforated with cracks and weeds, where “any paint that’d been laid down in the past had become layer upon layer of colored detritus.”

Ultimately, LaChance was up for the challenge. “The prospect of turning those courts into something beautiful—and usable—was exciting,” he says. By early September, just a few months after he’d first laid eyes on the courts, LaChance had transformed the once-neglected surface into a sprawling abstract painting, where basketball players in bright t-shirts streaked across passages of vibrant color.