All of the Artists in the Venice Biennale

The 58th Venice Biennale opens to the public on May 11th and runs until November 24, 2019. Here, we share the artists who will be showing in Venice this year, from those who are included in the international exhibition to those who will represent countries in national pavilions in the Giardini, Arsenale, and across the city. (Editor’s note: This article will be updated as new details of the Venice Biennale presentations are announced.)