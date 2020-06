Arts Leader Kristina Newman-Scott Builds Community through Collecting

Over the past 20 years, Kristina Newman-Scott has championed diversity and social justice in the arts. As a curator, director of culture for the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, and now president of BRIC in Brooklyn, she’s long been committed to equity and representation in both the exhibitions she mounts and in the organizations she runs. “As a Black leader, somebody who has the privilege of leading an institution like BRIC, if I can’t invest in Black artists, what am I doing?” she said in a recent interview. “I won’t ever stop.”

Newman-Scott’s engagement with the arts began when she was a young artist in Kingston, Jamaica, where she was born and raised. She translated her ideas about power dynamics in the Caribbean—particularly around prejudices based on race and gender—into geometric paintings. She attended Kingston’s Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts, and after graduating in 2000, she moved to the United States in 2005 to continue her career.

Away from her hometown, Newman-Scott’s interests shifted towards linguistic barriers. In a series of text-based works, she called attention to different pronunciations of English words, asking viewers to stand in her shoes as she adapted to new accents. These principles, and her origins as an artist, pervade Newman-Scott’s career as a leader in the arts, as well as her personal art collection. In her apartment in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, she lives amid some 300 works, many of which were made by artists who are friends and collaborators she’s supported over the years.