The Artsy Podcast, No. 33: When Artists Play with Their Food

Food and art have a long history, from 17th-century Dutch still lifes featuring bowls of fruit to Andy Warhol’s iconic Campbell soup cans. On this episode, we explore how artists today are thinking about the subject with the help of Julia Sherman, photographer and creator of the blog-turned-book “Salad for President.” We’ll take a look inside the candyland studio of painter and master baker Will Cotton. Plus, what it’s like making salad with artists like Alison Knowles (and why William Wegman is no longer allowed to cook the Christmas turkey).