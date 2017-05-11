The Artsy Podcast, No. 34: Is This Picasso’s Most Important Work?

You can find the Artsy Podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, or the podcasting app of your choice. Don’t forget to rate the show and leave us comments; we’d love to hear from you.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of Pablo Picasso’s Guernica, and on today’s episode we delve into the history of this iconic work. Originally created to memorialize the bombing of a defenseless town during the Spanish Civil War, the painting has since become a universal symbol for revolutionary struggles. But even with this significant legacy—is Guernica really Picasso’s most important work?





This podcast is hosted by Artsy Associate Editor Isaac Kaplan, joined for this edition by Editor Casey Lesser and Collector Relations Associate Sarah Gottesman. It was produced by Editorial Associate Abigail Cain.

Cover image: Pablo Picasso, Guernica, 1937. Fotografía: Joaquín Cortés/Román Lores Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía © Sucesión Pablo Picasso. VEGAP. Madrid, 2012