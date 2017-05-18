The Artsy Podcast, No. 35: The Olympics of Art
Artsy’s team of editors takes you behind the scenes of the best stories in art.
The 57th Venice Biennale opened last week, and on this episode we share our highlights from this year’s “Olympics of art.” How did Christine Macel’s central exhibition stack up against Okwui Enwezor’s in 2015? Was Anne Imhof’s exhibition for Germany—which earned the Golden Lion for the best national pavilion—all it’s cracked up to be? And beyond the Biennale, is Damien Hirst’s massive two-part Venice exhibition worth a visit?
This podcast is hosted by Artsy Associate Editor Isaac Kaplan, joined for this edition by Executive Editor Alex Forbes, Deputy Editor Scott Indrisek, and Senior Editor Tess Thackara. It was produced by Editorial Associate Abigail Cain.
Intro music: “Something Elated” by Broke For Free
Cover image: Photo by Casey Kelbaugh for Artsy.