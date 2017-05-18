The Artsy Podcast, No. 35: The Olympics of Art

You can find the Artsy Podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, or the podcasting app of your choice. Don’t forget to rate the show and leave us comments; we’d love to hear from you.

The 57th Venice Biennale opened last week, and on this episode we share our highlights from this year’s “Olympics of art.” How did Christine Macel’s central exhibition stack up against Okwui Enwezor’s in 2015? Was Anne Imhof’s exhibition for Germany—which earned the Golden Lion for the best national pavilion—all it’s cracked up to be? And beyond the Biennale, is Damien Hirst’s massive two-part Venice exhibition worth a visit?