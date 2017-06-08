The Artsy Podcast, No. 38: How Reddit Got a Million People to Make Art Together

You can find the Artsy Podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, or the podcasting app of your choice. Don’t forget to rate the show and leave us comments; we’d love to hear from you.

What began as an April Fools joke on the website Reddit is now being hailed as the world’s largest collaborative artwork. Over one million users, armed with one pixel each, worked together over 72 hours to create a canvas that now contains everything from the American flag to the Mona Lisa. On this episode, we’re joined by Josh Wardle and Kevin O’Connor from Reddit to break down this massive online art project. Will this digital canvas end up in MoMA? And what can a dog wearing clogs tell us about the nature of internet collaboration?





This podcast is hosted by Artsy Associate Editor Isaac Kaplan, joined for this edition by Reddit Senior Product Manager Josh Wardle and Reddit Lead Ops Engineer Kevin O’Connor. It was produced by Editorial Associate Abigail Cain.

Intro music: “Something Elated” by Broke For Free

Cover image via Reddit.