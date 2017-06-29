The Artsy Podcast, No. 40: How Old Women Eclipsed Young Men in the Art World
Artsy’s team of editors takes you behind the scenes of the best stories in art.
You can find the Artsy Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, or the podcasting app of your choice. Don’t forget to rate the show and leave us comments; we’d love to hear from you.
Minimalist painter Carmen Herrera sold her first artwork at age 89. Now, at age 102, her paintings fetch prices in the six digits. On today’s episode, we explore the growing demand for—and institutional presence of—long-overlooked women artists including Herrera, Carol Rama, and Irma Blank. How did these older, female artists push young men out of the art world spotlight?
This podcast is hosted by Artsy Associate Editor Isaac Kaplan, joined for this edition by Executive Editor Alexander Forbes and Market Editor Anna Louie Sussman. It was produced by Editorial Associate Abigail Cain.
Intro music: “Something Elated” by Broke For Free
Cover image: Phyllida Barlow at the Venice Biennale, 2017, by Casey Kelbaugh for Artsy.