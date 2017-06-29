The Artsy Podcast, No. 40: How Old Women Eclipsed Young Men in the Art World

Artsy’s team of editors takes you behind the scenes of the best stories in art.

Minimalist painter Carmen Herrera sold her first artwork at age 89. Now, at age 102, her paintings fetch prices in the six digits. On today’s episode, we explore the growing demand for—and institutional presence of—long-overlooked women artists including Herrera, Carol Rama, and Irma Blank. How did these older, female artists push young men out of the art world spotlight?