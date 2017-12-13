Podcast
The Artsy Podcast, No. 60: Why Robert Rauschenberg Erased a de Kooning
By Artsy Editors
Dec 13, 2017 4:28 pm

This month on the Artsy Podcast, we’re translating four of our readers’ favorite art-historical stories into audio. On this episode: how a young Robert Rauschenberg roped the admired Abstract Expressionist Willem de Kooning into his quest to make a drawing using only an eraser.

This podcast is hosted and produced by Artsy Associate Editor Abigail Cain.

Intro music: “Something Elated” by Broke For Free

Additional music: “I Am Running with Temporary Success from a Monstrous Vacuum in Pursuit” by Chris Zabriskie; “Silver” by Jahzzar; “Readers! Do You Read?” and “I Am Running Down the Long Hallway of Viewmont Elementary” by Chris Zabriskie

Header image: (Left) Portrait of Robert Rauschenberg by Jack Mitchell, 1966, via Getty Images. (Right) Robert Rauschenberg, Erased de Kooning Drawing, 1953. San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA).

