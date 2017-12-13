The Artsy Podcast, No. 60: Why Robert Rauschenberg Erased a de Kooning

You can find the Artsy Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, or the podcasting app of your choice. Don’t forget to rate the show and leave us comments; we’d love to hear from you.
This month on the Artsy Podcast, we’re translating four of our readers’ favorite art-historical stories into audio. On this episode: how a young Robert Rauschenberg roped the admired Abstract Expressionist Willem de Kooning into his quest to make a drawing using only an eraser.
Header image: (Left) Portrait of Robert Rauschenberg by Jack Mitchell, 1966, via Getty Images. (Right) Robert Rauschenberg, Erased de Kooning Drawing, 1953. San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA).