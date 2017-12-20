Podcast
The Artsy Podcast, No. 61: When Georgia O’Keeffe Went to Hawaii to Paint Pineapples for Dole
By Artsy Editors
Dec 20, 2017 11:47 am

This month on the Artsy Podcast, we’re translating four of our readers’ favorite art-historical stories into audio. On this episode: when Georgia O’Keeffe traded desert vistas and bleached cow bones for the verdant valleys and electric blue seas of Hawaii.

Artsy Editors

This podcast is hosted and produced by Artsy Associate Editor Abigail Cain.

Intro music: “Something Elated” by Broke For Free

Additional music: “Siesta” by Jahzzar; “Running Waters” by Jason Shaw; “Beaches” by Alex Vaan; and “Mai Tai Beach” by Little Glass Men

Cover image: (Left) Portrait of Georgia O’Keeffe in Hawaii, 1939. Via Wikimedia Commons. (Right) Georgia O'Keeffe, Pineapple Bud, 1939. Honolulu Museum of Art.

