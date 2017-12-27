Podcast
The Artsy Podcast, No. 62: The Myth of Jackson Pollock and the Masterpiece Created in One Night
By Artsy Editors
Dec 27, 2017 8:53 am

This month on the Artsy Podcast, we’re translating four of our readers’ favorite art-historical stories into audio. On this episode: the dramatic story behind Jackson Pollock’s largest painting, why it’s undoubtedly exaggerated—and why that doesn’t diminished its significance in the famed Abstract Expressionist’s oeuvre.

This podcast is hosted and produced by Artsy Associate Editor Abigail Cain.

Intro music: “Something Elated” by Broke For Free

Additional music: “Open Door” by Little Glass Men, “Last Dance” by Jahzzar, and “I Dare You” by Little Glass Men

Cover Image: Jackson Pollock, Mural, 1943. Gift of Peggy Guggenheim, 1959. University of Iowa Museum of Art. Reproduced with permission from The University of Iowa.


