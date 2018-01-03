You can find the Artsy Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, or the podcasting app of your choice. Don’t forget to rate the show and leave us comments; we’d love to hear from you.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve translated a few of our readers’ favorite art-historical stories into audio. On our final special episode: the life of sculptor Camille Claudel, whose career was intertwined—for better or worse—with that icon of 20th-century art, Auguste Rodin.