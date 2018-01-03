Podcast
The Artsy Podcast, No. 63: Camille Claudel, the Sculptor Who Inspired Rodin’s Most Sensual Work
By Artsy Editors
Jan 3, 2018 10:52 am

Over the last few weeks, we’ve translated a few of our readers’ favorite art-historical stories into audio. On our final special episode: the life of sculptor Camille Claudel, whose career was intertwined—for better or worse—with that icon of 20th-century art, Auguste Rodin.

This podcast is hosted and produced by Associate Editor Abigail Cain.

