Over the last few weeks, we’ve translated a few of our readers’ favorite art-historical stories into audio. On our final special episode: the life of sculptor Camille Claudel, whose career was intertwined—for better or worse—with that icon of 20th-century art, Auguste Rodin.
This podcast is hosted and produced by Associate Editor Abigail Cain.
Intro music: “Something Elated” by Broke For Free
Additional music: “Alfama” by Jahzzar, “Cylinder One” by Chris Zabriskie, “Pontes” by Jahzzar, and “Mercy” by Kai Engel
Cover image: (right) Portrait of Camille Claudel via Wikimedia Commons. (left) Auguste Rodin, The Kiss, 1929, Philadelphia Museum of Art.