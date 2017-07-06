The Artsy Podcast, Bonus Episode: The 60-Year Saga of a Nazi-Looted Painting

You can find the Artsy Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, or the podcasting app of your choice. Don’t forget to rate the show and leave us comments; we’d love to hear from you.

On this bonus episode, we take a deep dive into the story of one particular Nazi-looted painting. The saga of Egon Schiele’s Portrait of Wally (1912) spans six decades, beginning in 1950s Vienna before making its way to New York’s Museum of Modern Art. The major case, one of the earliest to address the issue of Nazi restitution, has a legacy that endures to this day.

We’re joined by art lawyer Nicholas M. O’Donnell, author of the new book A Tragic Fate: Law and Ethics in the Battle Over Nazi-Looted Art, who walks us through the painting’s dramatic backstory.