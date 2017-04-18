The Artsy Podcast, Bonus Episode: Tips for New Collectors

You can find the Artsy Podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, or the podcasting app of your choice. Don’t forget to rate the show and leave us comments; we’d love to hear from you.

For the new collector, the proliferation of art fairs, galleries, and online marketplaces can be overwhelming to navigate. What’s the right way to break into collecting? (And what are the faux pas to avoid?) How exactly do gallerists determine the price of the work on display? And what’s the best place to buy art?

In this podcast extra, Artsy’s Executive Editor Alexander Forbes is joined by Kickstarter’s director of arts, Victoria Rogers; PULSE Contemporary Art Fair director Helen Toomer; and owner of Lower East Side gallery JTT Jasmin Tsou on a panel at NeueHouse Madison Square to help answer these questions and more.





This podcast was produced by Editorial Associate Abigail Cain.

Intro music: “Something Elated” by Broke For Free

Cover image: Alex Katz, Alba, 1990, installed at Jorge M. Perez’s Miami home. Photo by Gesi Schilling for Artsy.