Elephant and Artsy have come together to present This Artwork Changed My Life, a creative collaboration that shares the stories of life-changing encounters with art. A new piece will be published every two weeks on both Elephant and Artsy. Together, our publications want to celebrate the personal and transformative power of art.

Aïda Muluneh The acclaimed photographerhas been using her vibrant photographic lens to challenge visual narratives about the African continent. After a long stay in the diaspora, she finally settled in her native Ethiopia in 2007. In the time since, she has been able to explore the country’s social issues with the attention and clarity they deserve. It is within this context that her piece Knowing The Way To Tomorrow (2018), part of the “Water Life” series, was born.

In the photograph, Muluneh boldly captures two women. One wears a white head wrap and a long, princessly blue dress; she pulls jerry cans linked together with a rope up a rocky mound, while facing the opposite direction, looking and pointing forward. The second woman, with a blue head wrap and bright red dress, is sitting on the slope of the same desert rock, carrying a vessel on her back.

I encountered this piece twice, virtually, purely coincidentally. The first time, a friend staying in London—who knew about my obsession with Muluneh’s work—sent me the image after seeing it at Somerset House as part of the 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair in 2019. I saw it again more recently, in the exhibition “Homebound: A Journey in Photography” at the Sharjah Art Museum, which was presented online due to COVID-19 and in collaboration with The Africa Institute and the Sharjah Museums Authority.

Why did this particular piece and artist catch my attention? Growing up as an Africa-based art enthusiast, I learned that representation in the art industry really matters. During a time of racial polarization and tensions, this piece and this artist gave me hope. Muluneh represents a new generation of well-known artists of African descent who are using their work to challenge stereotypical narratives about Africa through Afrofuturist tableaux. In this particular body of work, she chose to explore the theme of water scarcity, without the clichés we see in mainstream media. I see myself and my belief system in Muluneh’s work.