Elephant and Artsy have come together to present This Artwork Changed My Life, a creative collaboration that shares the stories of life-changing encounters with art. A new piece will be published every two weeks on both Elephant and Artsy. Together, our publications want to celebrate the personal and transformative power of art.

Out today on Elephant is Harry Burke on Cecilia Vicuña’s Arte Precario.

Ana Mendieta A few years ago, I came across Silueta ” series (1973–78) online and was immediately entranced. The sculptures seemed to contain a sense of mysticism; they appeared tangible and urgent—both ancient and immediate.

I discovered the “Silueta” series shortly before I learned that I had fibromyalgia. Before I knew the pain that eddied around my body had a name. Before I found a new way to navigate my estranged body; a space that had once been familiar, but one I was now in the process of losing.