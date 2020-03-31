Masaccio fresco Expulsion from the Garden of Eden (ca. 1427) is the loudest painting I’ve ever encountered. I saw it while walking silently around Florence’s Brancacci Chapel, a tiny room covered with incredible Renaissance art. Yet I was transfixed by this particular. Nearly 15 years later, I can still hear that endless howl of despair as Adam and Eve are ordered out of the Garden of Eden.

They appear to know that it is a crime they are no longer innocent. They look towards an off-stage future, out in the wilderness, as they leave everything they knew behind. On Eve’s face, amid the bleak, downturned eyebrows and an open, keening mouth, Masaccio perfectly captured the desolation of new grief. I was shocked to suddenly recognize myself in that expression.

I first saw the Expulsion in September 2005, in the Church of Santa Maria del Carmine. I was 22, and spending six months in Italy studying art history, delaying my entry into the real world after finishing university. I had good reason to: My parents had both died before my 20th birthday. I was struggling to understand how to return home to London and finish growing up, while carrying the weight of double bereavement. Instead, I spotted an ad in the student newspaper for courses at the British Institute of Florence, and signed up.