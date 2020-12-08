Elephant and Artsy have come together to present This Artwork Changed My Life, a creative collaboration that shares the stories of life-changing encounters with art. A new piece will be published every two weeks on both Elephant and Artsy. Together, our publications want to celebrate the personal and transformative power of art.

I threw a lot of great, indignant tantrums as a kid, but my favorite, easily, is the time my parents demanded I turn off the television when I was five. My head whipped around, and I shouted, “I’m watching this for us! For our family!”

At the time, my dad was the master control engineer for a public television station in New York City, a job he’d hold for over 25 years. I spent countless after-school hours at the station’s Downtown Brooklyn studio, sitting on the grey particle-board floors doodling, smelling the cool static scent of electricity and air conditioning. Often, my dad or one of his coworkers would pop in a VHS tape of a kid’s drawing program like Pappyland or Mark Kistler’s Imagination Station.

Crayola markers at the ready, I stared transfixed by a wall of hundreds of analog monitors radiating my shows in every shape, size, and aspect ratio imaginable. There was big Pappy; little Pappy; wide Pappy; narrow Pappy; red, green, and blue Pappy. Before every program started, the obligatory public broadcasting credit aired: “Funding for this program was made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and from contributions to your PBS station from viewers like you.”

I took the “viewers like you” bit to heart—I genuinely believed that my watching PBS meant direct cash flow. To my mind, if PBS was getting paid, that meant my dad was getting paid, which meant food on the table, Christmas and birthday presents, maybe even a family vacation.

That’s why, when I was five, I threw a tantrum when my parents turned off the TV. Watching was my household contribution; I couldn’t bring home a paycheck, but I could damn well sit through all the boring adult education programs that came on after The Big Comfy Couch.

That tantrum led to a very immediate, Santa-like disillusionment; my viewership, it turns out, was inconsequential. By that time, however, it was too late. I was hooked on TV. I loved basking in its ambient glow, escaping in its bliss of information.

Like a lot of left-leaning, media-savvy parents from that generation, my mom and dad were wary of the effect television had on children. Despite them both working for local stations—my mom worked for the Korean-language network KTV—we grew up without cable. A few years after my outburst, a curfew was instituted; no TV until after my little brother and I finished our homework.

Were it not for that injunction, I would’ve spent all my waking hours glued to the TV screen, mouth cartoonishly agape, and eyes glazed over in a trance. Friends would come over and urge us to play outside and I would be unresponsive, catatonic. I loved TV; no one else seemed to understand.

Nam June Paik It wasn’t until a few years later, when I was nine, that I was introduced to someone who seemed to fully comprehend my obsession. That someone was. In 2000, my parents brought me to see his retrospective “The Worlds of Nam June Paik” at the Guggenheim , incidentally marking my first visit to what would become one of my favorite museums in the city. Turning the corner to enter the cavernous belly of the iconic rotunda, I was immediately struck dumb by a psychedelic sea of 100 television monitors sprawled across the atrium floor, all facing upward, pulsing with flashing images.

Following the gaze of the television monitors up to the ceiling, I stared up at a swirling neon laser light show projected onto the museum’s oculus that extended the building’s spiraling architecture out into the heavens. Finally, my eyes landed on a cascading waterfall, cut through with laser projections, pouring down seven stories into the museum’s ground-floor pool, linking the mass of screens with the oscillations on the ceiling.

Later on, I would discover that what I’d witnessed was an amalgamation of three works combined specifically for this Guggenheim show. Cumulatively titled Modulation in Sync (2000), the work included two laser installations—Jacob’s Ladder (the waterfall) and Sweet and Sublime (the oculus projection)—created in collaboration with laser specialist Norman Ballard earlier that year.

This television dreamscape was beyond anything my nine-year-old self could’ve ever imagined. For one, up until that point, the only artworks I’d seen at museums were by artists who were dead and didn’t look anything like me. This was the first time I’d ever seen a museum show dedicated entirely to an East Asian artist.

Rauschenberg Arte Povera The installation was also the first time I engaged with what I would eventually come to know as “new media” art. While my parents had a lot of artist friends doing some pretty wild, experimental stuff, à laor themovement, I’d never thought it was possible to use actual televisions as works of art.

As a young Korean-American girl fascinated by the hypnotic potency of TV screens, Nam June Paik’s Modulation in Sync made me feel so unexpectedly seen, granting me a kind of permission I didn’t know I was looking for. It seemed to validate all the visits I made to my dad at work, perfectly capturing the magnetic tractor-like pull I felt from all those hundreds of television monitors, embracing the potency of the medium and plumbing its depths to spiritual, transcendent ends. I finally felt understood.