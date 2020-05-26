Pieter Bruegel the Elder In 2015, in his book Portraits, the art critic John Berger wrote of: “There remains in our minds the ghost of an idea, which we would never be so brash as to mention—Bruegel was perhaps just a little too simple.” Years before I read that passage, when I was 19, I happened to make a similar statement to Walter Liedtke, curator of Dutch and Flemish paintings at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

To be fair, I had no way of knowing that I was denigrating Pieter Bruegel the Elder to Walter Liedtke. He wasn’t wearing his employee ID during my chance encounter with him when I worked in the museum’s gift shop.

“Harvesters,” he said to the postcard that someone had abandoned at the register.

“You know it?” I asked. He seemed taken aback for a moment, but simply smiled in response.

And at 19, I was brash enough to tell Walter Liedtke that I thought Bruegel’s work was too “simple.” In that moment, he was expansive in his kindness and grace by not saying anything in response. He simply took out his museum ID to pay for his purchase.

Six weeks before that conversation, my playwriting professor had brought our small class to the Met specifically to see The Harvesters (1565). Our assignment was to engage with the 16th-century painting, and then write a creative response. A poem, perhaps, as William Carlos Williams had done.

I hated every single minute in that gallery.

At that point in the year, I was uncertain as to whether or not I wanted to continue with playwriting. I’d thought that college would be the beginning of my life, my way of escaping my hometown, my family, and the miseries of high school. Instead, I felt like my college classes were just an extension of those I had in high school, and I felt as out of place with my classmates as I had with my peers from my hometown. I was just as miserable, if not more so—I was still waiting for my life to begin.

And there I was, sitting in front of a canvas dominated by wheat, being asked to write a poem about peasants and trees. My trifling response to The Harvesters merited a C. A few weeks later, at the end of the semester, I dropped out.

Still, Bruegel continued to follow me. Seeing Ligeti’s Le Grand Macabre at the San Francisco Opera, I noticed the story was set in the fictional realm of Breughelland. In John Adams’s Nixon in China,Richard Nixon sings: “On our flight over from Shanghai, the countryside looked drab and grey. ‘Bruegel,’ Pat said.” His canvases floated by in Tarkovsky’s films. On a trip to Vienna, I stumbled across the Kunsthistorisches Museum’s Bruegel gallery—the largest in the world. There, I fell for the elements of chiaroscuro in The Return of the Herd (1565) and the gloomy haze of winter in The Hunters in the Snow (1565).