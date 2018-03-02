How Artwork Gets into Movies

Set decorators have become adept at maneuvering around the system. Unless a work by a canonical artist is expressly scripted (as in the case of a Jasper Johns American flag painting that Lagacé recalls was specified for Covert Affairs), they often turn to local and emerging artists who are easier to work with, rather than jump through the legal hoops required to use a work by a famous artist.

Cost is one factor in avoiding works by established masters, since clearance fees can be high. “If I work with a local artist or someone I find and contact online, I can make a deal with them and say, ‘Hey, I saw your art, I’d love to use it in this project, here’s X amount of money—can I rent three pieces from you and hold them for two weeks, or can you send me files?’” explains set decorator Lydia Marks, who has designed sets for films such as The Devil Wears Prada, Sex and the City (1 and 2), and Broken Flowers. “That’s easier than trying to track down something that exists somewhere that you have to backtrack on and go through a clearance process.”

For the 2008 film Synecdoche, New York, Marks commissioned Alex Kanevsky to paint the work supposedly created by Catherine Keener’s character. When designing a room required to have 27 portraits for the television series American Horror Story, Brill commissioned a Florida-based painter to create five of them.

Set directors sometimes also tap local artists to paint in the style of more art historically recognizable masterpieces, such as in Home Again. Set decorators must make sure the work is reminiscent enough without qualifying, legally, as copyright infringement.

“If you can’t [afford to use fine art], you have to figure out other ways to make it look like you’re using real, good stuff,” Brill says. “A lot of times you can have your scenic painter paint something ‘in the style of’, and if it’s different, then you can get away with it.”