Why Are So Many Artworks Untitled?

The pragmatism of labeling can rub up against artists’ intentions, especially those who want to keep the meaning of their work open-ended. When artists began to move away from representation, the omission of titles became intentional. If artworks were supposed to transcend visual reference points, artists were determined they’d function outside of linguistic ones, too., who painted large, saturated abstract canvases, was among the more opinionated in his views of titling. “I want no allusions to interfere with or assist the spectator,” he once explained, describing his paintings like something of a Rorscach test—up for interpretation. “Before them I want him to be on his own, and if he finds in them an imagery unkind or unpleasant or evil, let him look to the state of his own soul.”