The Ascent of Young Ghanaian Artist Otis Kwame Kye Quaicoe

Born and raised in Ghana, Quaicoe had strong aspirations to become a professional soccer player growing up: “It was my greatest passion,” he recalled. But apart from that, he also loved watching movies, particularly commercial blockbuster films. “I was more exposed to Western movies—a lot of action movies, Chinese karate movies,” he recalled. “And you have to go to the movie theater to watch the movie, even though most of us couldn’t afford it on VHS.”

At the movie theater, he was struck by the large-scale posters on display showcasing movies. One day, he was drawn to a building next door to the theater, and learned who was making those posters. “Out of curiosity, I just peeked in to see what was going on. I found a bunch of artists just painting on huge canvases,” he said. This discovery was life-changing for the young, aspiring artist. Soon thereafter, he started visiting these artists and observed them as they hand-painted movie posters. He got a sketchbook and started drawing, trying to recreate what they were doing.