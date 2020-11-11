At Asia Society’s Inaugural Triennial, Artists Consider the Role of Borders in a Global Society

“We Do Not Dream Alone” is the result of a five-year collaboration between Tan, former director of the Asia Society Museum and vice president for global artistic programs at the Asia Society, and his successor Michelle Yun ​Mapplethorpe, formerly senior curator of Asian contemporary art at the Asia Society Museum. It’s a difficult and ambitious endeavor to mount an exhibition on the artistic production of a continent as disparate and sprawling as Asia. Even defining the boundaries of Asia, how far it stretches west or into the Pacific, feels uncertain. The inclusion of artists of the diaspora—a reflection of our current globalized condition, as well as histories of migration from war and civil unrest—further expands the possibilities of what can and should be seen as contemporary Asian art.

Tan and Yun Mapplethorpe find fertile ground in examining contemporary artists’ responses to the establishment or circumvention of national borders. Even so, the exhibition stumbles with the occasional works that exalt multiculturalism with a disregard for historical context.