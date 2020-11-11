At Asia Society’s Inaugural Triennial, Artists Consider the Role of Borders in a Global Society

While Xu focuses on the influence of Confucius’s The Analects on the founding fathers, Sun illustrates the destruction that the Trump presidency has caused. Interspersed with excerpts from the 1776 document, Sun’s July Coming Soon (2019) depicts the Statue of Liberty in ruins as a winged creature resembling President Trump scurries away from the apocalyptic scene. However, structural inequities, amplified in the wake of COVID-19, existed prior to Trump and will, in all likelihood, continue to exist under Democratic leadership.
“We The People” still provides some insight into the present, however. Until part two of the triennial, which will happen approximately two months after President-Elect Biden’s inauguration, Sun leaves us with this: “Whenever any form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government.”