According to Davis, Christie’s has logged hundreds of bidders who vie for works in its First Open sales, and “closer to tens of thousands of unique page visitors.” “We are reaching a tremendous audience, but not transacting,” he said. The auction house designed the Christie’s 100 sale to cater to these lurking eyes, who might want to participate at a more accessible level.

Davis noted three key attributes that make artworks appealing to young collectors who want to bid at lower prices: They have lots of color; they’re easy to hang in a small apartment; and they don’t require a lot of legwork after the transaction takes place (no restoration or framing needed).

Nussbaum emphasized Phillips’s online efforts. “We’ve made a push to be a ‘digital first’ company,” he said. “Today’s collectors are looking to do everything they can from their laptops and phones, as efficiently as possible.” Last fall, the auction house eliminated its traditional hard-copy catalogue for its New Now sales and moved all related literature online.



