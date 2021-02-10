Another way to establish security for an artwork’s sale price is for it to have a guarantee. There are two types of guarantees: those that come from the auction house itself and those that come from a third party. A guarantee on a lot simply means that the auction house or the third party has agreed to pay a certain amount for a work, regardless of whether it reaches that price during bidding. A guarantor will assume the risk of a piece not reaching its minimum price guarantee, in which case the piece will be sold to the guarantor. Such lots are signaled by a pair of symbols: Phillips and Christie’s use ° for works guaranteed by the auction house and ♦ for those with a third-party guarantee; Sotheby’s marks all guaranteed lots with ° only. The top lots in a major evening sale will often all be guaranteed, thus ensuring the auction’s total net earnings will at least reach a minimum threshold. Having a guarantee on a given lot is not only a safeguard, but also a gamble. If the piece winds up selling for over its guarantee price, the consignor must split the upside with the guarantor.

Similar to a guarantee is an irrevocable bid. Indicated with the symbol ⋑, an irrevocable bid is an undisclosed bid on a piece agreed on before the auction. The difference between a third-party guarantee and an irrevocable bid is slight but important: If the auction sees bidding push the price past the irrevocable bid, then the party who placed the irrevocable bid will get to cash in on that upside. According to Phillips’s website, “Compensation payable to the irrevocable bidder may be a fixed fee, a contingent fee, or a combination of both.”

So if you see any of these symbols on a lot’s catalogue entry—°, ♦, or ⋑—it is certain that the piece will be sold, whether it’s back to the auction house through a guarantee, or to a third party that has guaranteed the work or placed an irrevocable bid on it. But why would a third-party guarantor opt to assume the financial risk of setting a guarantee for a work that could fail to sell? Often, these parties are creating working relationships with an auction house, and this is a way to set a precedent for financial reliability.



