Awol Erizku’s New Anti-Trump Show Proves He’s More Than the “Beyoncé Photographer”

Awol Erizku was thrown into the spotlight recently when it was revealed that he was the photographer behind the viral portrait of a pregnant Beyoncé Knowles. But now, the young L.A. artist is making waves in London for a decidedly different reason. His new solo show at Ben Brown Fine Arts is a fierce, anti-Trump statement on race and politics.

Titled “Make America Great Again,” the show features all new paintings by Erizku, who has transformed the white cube space by painting it floor-to-ceiling black. And for nine of the 14 paintings on view, he’s adopted Emory Douglas’s logo for the Black Panther party.

“It’s such a powerful symbol of black power, and that’s the one thing I really wanted to put out there at a time like this,” Erizku explained. “At a time when we have this insane—I don’t even want to call him president—guy in charge of a great nation, I just wanted to combat that and that’s where the American flag with the panther symbol came in.”

He notes that he wanted to make a statement with this show, but felt that displaying these works in the U.S. at this time would have drawn the wrong kind of attention, not the positive kind. “I don’t know what they would have done if I’d opened this show in America,” he says. As a black Muslim man he is shocked and saddened by the actions of President Trump thus far, and the atmosphere of bigotry they have created.