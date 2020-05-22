Aya Brown Is Honoring Essential Workers through Uplifting Drawings

On a recent trip to the hospital for reasons unrelated to COVID-19, Brown began reflecting on the amount of time and care that the nurses provided to patients. Her drawings are meant to express gratitude, she said, to the essential workers in various fields, whose efforts should not go unnoticed.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, Brown began drawing as a child. “It’s something that I did to stimulate my mind,” she said. “I would much rather [draw] than watch TV or go outside.” She was born into an artistic family—several family members are musicians, and her maternal great-grandmother owned a kimono factory in Japan that specialized in hand embroidery. Brown, who’s now in her late twenties, studied fine art in college and has since pursued work at publications and art spaces. Last year, Brown created the cover for Office magazine and landed a collaboration with the fashion brand MadeMe. And earlier this year, she was included in a group show at the Harlem-based gallery Catinca Tabacaru.