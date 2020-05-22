Aya Brown Is Honoring Essential Workers through Uplifting Drawings

Like many of us, the young Brooklyn-based artist Aya Brown has been stuck at home for the past couple of months, with more free time on her hands. And while many aspects of her daily life were put on hold, she found a new way to connect with people: an ongoing series of drawings that honor essential workers. The brilliantly colored artworks, which she started posting to Instagram in early April, are inspired by loved ones and strangers alike—from a nurse in vivid pink scrubs, to an MTA employee in a neon vest, to a local grocery store clerk wearing Uggs and an apron. They’re all rendered with exacting, loving detail, from their masked faces to their footwear and glimmers of gold jewelry.

Brown’s artistic practice is focused on documenting unseen people, with an emphasis on bringing visibility to queer Black and brown women. She’s always sought to channel love and care to her community through her work, and the “Essential Workers” series is no exception. The new drawings feature Black women who are facing the brutal realities of being an essential worker during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I really value these women,” Brown said in a recent interview. “I know how important they are to our community, to all communities. They work in all hospitals and they always have. That’s kind of where this all started.”