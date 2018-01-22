Diaghilev’s artists auditioned with gallery shows, not theater portfolios. It was his visit to a large-scale Moscow retrospective on Goncharova—a prominent member of the Russian avant-garde, inspired by folk art and Futurism in equal measure—that led him to commission her for Le Coq d’Or (1914). Years later, Joan Miró was invited to create the backdrop and costumes for Romeo et Juliette (1926) after the impresario saw his work at a Surrealist exhibition in the Montmartre neighborhood of Paris.

Many artists collaborating with the Ballets Russes considered it an opportunity to experiment, since the short-lived use of the scenery and costumes gave them a heightened sense of freedom. “It was not something that was going to stay,” says Lynn Garafola, professor emerita of dance at Barnard College. “The ephemerality may have been a kind of attraction.”