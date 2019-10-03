The shocking result for Banksy’s Devolved Parliament may signal the mysterious artist’s ascent to a new weight class on the secondary market. Sotheby’s specialists certainly seemed to think so. Branczik noted that among the more than one dozen bidders tonight there was at least one institution, suggesting a new level of art world approbation for Banksy, who has not typically been embraced by museums.

“Tonight showed that very serious people now consider him a great artist,” Branczik said. “Or at least think he will come to be seen as one of the great artists of this time.”