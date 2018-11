Barbara Kruger Revisits a 40-Year-Old Series That’s as Relevant as Ever

Untitled (Body) presages much of the language we’ve used this past year when discussing #MeToo, Christine Blasey Ford, and an avalanche of other stories about consent and gender equity. Kruger’s an artist, not a wizard: If she couldn’t divine the future back in 1978, she did capture larger cultural questions in her art before they found their full expression in the mainstream media.

The most chilling work in the show, perhaps, is another work from the same series. Across a similar four-part structure, we see a photograph of a trash can and an illustration of half a child’s face, flanked by two masked adults—doctors, the viewer assumes. In between these images, a block of text reads: “The technology of early death / The providing of consumer goods to a dying populace / The manufacture of plague / The denial of epidemic.”