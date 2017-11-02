I Went to Barbara Kruger’s First-Ever Performance—and Left with a Skateboard

“It’s always been interesting to me when one image can span a number of sites and forms,” says Barbara Kruger in a video accompanying her survey show earlier this year at Washington, D.C.’s National Gallery of Art. “Small-scale, reproduced in printed magazines, gallery-size, on billboards, and of course, now, a life in perpetuity online.”

For an artist who thrills at the chance to leap between contexts, her recent series of commissions for the Performa biennial’s seventh edition in New York must be a dream come true. Forget plain old magazines and galleries—this month, she is rebranding a Lower East Side skatepark, decorating a converted school bus in incendiary text, unveiling a limited-edition MetroCard, covering a billboard near the High Line, and giving Performa’s visual identity itself a Krugerian update.

And the Pictures Generation star is, at the age of 72, still trying to take risks: Untitled (The Drop), the most anticipated component of Kruger’s Performa takeover, is her first foray into live performance. But more on that later.