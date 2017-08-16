Earlier this year, the great American portrait painter Barkley L. Hendricks died at the age of 72. The news was particularly devastating because Hendricks had just returned to portraiture after a long, two-decade break from painting stylish black men and women in ways the art world had never seen before. He was even set to exhibit new works at this fall’s “Prospect.4: The Lotus In Spite of the Swamp.” (The New Orleans-based triennial will now be showing his work from the 1970s.)

His sudden death has produced a yearning among many to see more of his art and measure his legacy. That’s why the Bowdoin College Museum of Art curator, Joachim Homann, decided to convince two private collectors to lend the museum five paintings by Hendricks, four of which have never been seen publicly before, for a tribute show at the museum titled “Barkley Hendricks: ‘Let’s Make Some History.’”

Born in 1945 in North Philadelphia, Hendricks embarked on a formative trip to Europe in 1966 as a student at Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. (He would later receive his undergraduate degree and a Masters of Fine Arts in painting from Yale University.) During that trip, a slew of Old Master and early Modern paintings in European museums made a strong impression on the young artist.

But before Anthony van Dyck, Diego Velázquez, and Paul Cézanne, he had encountered Nina Simone and Miles Davis and the audiences they played to. Hendricks once called Davis “the epitome of being cool.”