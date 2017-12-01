Basquiat Left School at 17—and Made New York Museums His Classroom

When Jean-Michel Basquiat was just 19 years old, he received his first write-up in the art press. Then-critic Jeffrey Deitch had spotted his work in the “Times Square Show,” a game-changing group exhibition of radical New York art in 1980, and praised the young artist’s painting as a “knockout combination of de Kooning and subway spray paint.”

Basquiat’s name and art would soon become famous—on par with Abstract Expressionist masters like de Kooning, who preceded him. Countless curators and scholars would go on to compare Basquiat’s work to that of Cy Twombly, Jackson Pollock, and Jean Dubuffet. But the young artist hadn’t attended art school, save for a handful of life drawing classes. So was he aware of the synchronicities between his expressive, symbol-laden paintings and those of his artist-elders?

The answer is a resounding “yes.” While Basquiat might have eschewed a formal art education, he was a die-hard student of art history—and he built the foundation of his knowledge in the institutions that surrounded him in New York City.

Basquiat’s introduction to museums can be traced back to his early years in Park Slope, Brooklyn, where he lived with his parents and two young sisters. Basquiat’s mother, Matilde, a Puerto Rican American with an interest in art and fashion design, took her five-year-old son to the Brooklyn Museum, the Museum of Modern Art, and the Metropolitan Museum in 1965.

A year later, at age six, Basquiat was a card-carrying “junior member” of the Brooklyn Museum. (His father, Gerard, a Haitian immigrant and accountant, would years later find the membership card among his son’s personal effects—in other words, Basquiat had hung onto it since his grade-school days.)