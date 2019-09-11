After the Bauhaus, the Lesser-Known Ulm School Had a Seismic Impact on Design

The term “corporate identity” was coined in the 1950s and referred to a set of visual standards and style guides for a company to follow. Logos, typographic and color palettes, and manuals for visual identities were used in an expanding, competitive marketplace, turning functional goods into social currency. Once branded, a good or service could move beyond its practical use into a complicated social dimension where companies could ascribe advanced attributes like values, lifestyle, and class. At times, branding stood in place of a product all together. A 1946 Herman Miller advertisement by Irving Harper didn’t show a single piece of furniture—but instead emphasized the company’s new logo.