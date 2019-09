After the Bauhaus, the Lesser-Known Ulm School Had a Seismic Impact on Design

In the mid-1950s, Ulm professorand his student team began working with industrial designerand the company Braun, designing legendary audio products that would later become a source of inspiration for Apple. Similar palettes, shapes, and materials aside, what was unique about these products—and how they became instrumental for modern branding—is that the product line looked like it belonged and worked together as a system. Today, design systems can be invisible. In Apple’s product chain, for example, iCloud storage works in tandem with laptops and iPhones. As Spitz noted: “If the Ulm School were still around today, I believe their primary focus would be the architecture of invisible systems and a democratic approach to the digitalization of our daily lives.”