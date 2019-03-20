Another early Bauhäusler, graphic artist Herbert Bayer, applied the Bauhaus’s “less is more” attitude to typography in the workshop he opened at the Dessau campus in 1925. His most famous accomplishment was eliminating the need for capital letters, a practice he advocated in his own writing: “why should we write and print with two alphabets?” Bayer theorized. “we do not speak a capital A and a small a.” He designed a universal sans-serif typeface free of capital letters, streamlining the alphabet for quicker writing, more simply constructed—and therefore cheaper—typewriters, and less expensive printing.

Meanwhile, Marianne Brandt was the first woman permitted to join the masculine metalworking workshop and soon proved her mettle when she and fellow student, Hin Bredendieck, crafted the Kandem desk lamp, a wildly popular invention that trumpeted the Bauhaus as a leader in industrial design. The lamp’s ability to swivel and point in different directions according to the needs of its user exemplified the school’s focus on functionality, while demonstrating the balletic flexibility of steel.



