This Beer-Loving Artist Proves the Creative Benefits of a Buzz

Who says our vices can’t end up making us more productive? For “99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall,” a project that he thinks of as being between a social-practice performance and the elegant still lifes of Giorgio Morandi, New York artist Tom Sanford set himself a simple task: Drink, and paint, 99 bottles of beer over roughly the same number of days.

“Most of my socializing happens over beer,” Sanford affirms. “Frat boy culture gets overlooked in art—not that I’m endorsing it—but it is a legitimate cultural activity.” He’s been inspired by a range of beer-art forbearers, from Martin Kippenberger’s self-portrait wearing six-pack “handcuffs” to Édouard Manet’s famous Bar at the Folies-Bergère (which features a cameo from bottles of Bass Ale) and Jasper Johns’s iconic Ballantine Ale sculpture.

Of course, artists have long looked to beer for inspiration, whether it’s 17th-century Dutch genre painters, or Nicole Eisenman capturing urban beer garden revelry. Perhaps closest in spirit to Sanford’s own project is the ongoing, interactive performance Tom Marioni launched in 1970: an immersive sculpture with furniture and free beer that bears the self-explanatory title The Act of Drinking Beer with Friends Is the Highest Form of Art.