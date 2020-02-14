A Beginner’s Guide to Consigning Your Art for Sale

Collectors can’t just hand an artwork over to Christie’s, Sotheby’s, or Phillips; well-established procedures are in place to protect all parties involved.

To kick off the process, a Christie’s spokesperson explained, a potential consignor should request a complementary auction estimate. Auction houses are selective about which artworks they opt to sell—they want to make sure, before you consign your work, that it’s something that fits into their larger sales strategy.

Sellers can submit details about their artworks online or request appointments with auction specialists. “We always try to see the property firsthand before communicating estimates—particularly for unique works of art where surface, texture, condition, vibrancy of colors, and the like are integral to a work’s estimate,” said Nicole Schloss, Sotheby’s head of contemporary art day sales in New York.

If you opt to send a photograph, the auction house requests “good, current color images of the front and back,” along with full details: artist, title, date, medium, dimensions, and provenance. These details all contribute to how the auction house prices the work. Sending a hastily shot iPhone pic, in other words, will not cut it.